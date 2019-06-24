Kenya on path to transformation, Uhuru tells Harvard scholars

• Uhuru said most of the new economic opportunities are in Africa even though the continent is usually depicted in a negative light.
Kenya is moving in the right direction with a transformative development agenda, President Uhuru Kenyatta has said.
Uhuru said his administration is aggressively implementing policies that will create prosperity for all residents.
Uhuru spoke when he met a team of professors from Harvard University in the country to get his insights on issues covering business and economic transformation.
Uhuru on Friday evening hosted the team at State House and engaged them on his administration's policies, Africa’s place in today’s changing world and what his legacy will be.
The 35 professors led by Professor Srikant M. Datar, had already visited the Port of Mombasa and several industries in the coastal city, travelled by the SGR to Nairobi and visited companies in the capital.
“Kenya has shining examples and its economic goals are outstanding. It has unique stories that need to be told,” Datar said.
We have been impressed by the transformations happening in Kenya and appreciate learning from your leadership and vision, he said.
The President told the professors that the continent was on the rise and his message to the world was that hope is abundant in every region.
“Despite the negative publicity, look beyond the covers because these days news travels faster than understanding. We are now working on the understanding part,” the President said.
He said the image presented of Africa is usually crafted to portray despair, incidents of conflict or diseases without a mention of the abundant success stories.
“They will not show you the success stories and the unsung heroes achieving change and progress,” Uhuru said.
Uhuru said he is kept awake by the concern for Kenya’s youth and the instability affecting some countries in the region.
Uhuru said he has created greater openness, transparency and freedom of speech, adding that he wants Kenya’s future to be one where politics is based on agenda and not on tribe or religion.
The President said he is working on changing the country’s politics and that is one of the reasons why he is working with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in creating unity through the Building Bridges Initiative.
“We do not talk politics or about the next election but we talk about how we can all pull together to chase away despair,” Uhuru said.
He said he wants the war against corruption that he has started to succeed as it will benefit Kenyans today and the future generations.
The President said Kenya’s Big Four Agenda and Vision 2030 blend in with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), whose crafting Kenya played a big role.
“We feel very proud that Kenyans played a key role in formulating the SDGs and we are very committed to ensuring Kenya becomes a leader in the achievement of the SDG goals,” the President said.
He said Kenya’s biggest asset is its human capital and its Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) which are the backbone of the country’s economy.
“Business and entrepreneurship is ingrained in the Kenyan psyche whether it is the billionaire or the hawker. We are focusing on many initiatives targeted to improve the economic prosperity of the people,” he said.
The Harvard Business School has been seeking to prioritise Africa in its teaching, research and case writing.
The school offers a Master of Business Administration course that is entirely focused on Africa, titled “Africa Rising: Understanding Business, Entrepreneurship, and the Complexities of the Continent.”
