Kenya on path to transformation, Uhuru tells Harvard scholars

Kenya is moving in the right direction with a transformative development agenda, President Uhuru Kenyatta has said.

Uhuru said his administration is aggressively implementing policies that will create prosperity for all residents.

Uhuru spoke when he met a team of professors from Harvard University in the country to get his insights on issues covering business and economic transformation.

Uhuru on Friday evening hosted the team at State House and engaged them on his administration's policies, Africa’s place in today’s changing world and what his legacy will be.

The 35 professors led by Professor Srikant M. Datar, had already visited the Port of Mombasa and several industries in the coastal city, travelled by the SGR to Nairobi and visited companies in the capital.

“Kenya has shining examples and its economic goals are outstanding. It has unique stories that need to be told,” Datar said.

We have been impressed by the transformations happening in Kenya and appreciate learning from your leadership and vision, he said.

The President told the professors that the continent was on the rise and his message to the world was that hope is abundant in every region.

He said most of the new economic opportunities are in Africa even though the continent is usually depicted in a negative light.

“Despite the negative publicity, look beyond the covers because these days news travels faster than understanding. We are now working on the understanding part,” the President said.

He said the image presented of Africa is usually crafted to portray despair, incidents of conflict or diseases without a mention of the abundant success stories.

“They will not show you the success stories and the unsung heroes achieving change and progress,” Uhuru said.