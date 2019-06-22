Matiang'i warns 'lazy' contractors

Interior CS Fred Matiangi has warned that action will be taken against contractors who fail to complete projects on schedule.

“We need to have all government projects completed in time. It is obvious that some contractors are lazy and we should not allow such people to handle our development projects,” Matiangi said.

He said the government will closely monitor all government-initiated projects to ensure quality service delivery.

Matiang’i spoke in Nyamira County when he launched the Nyamira Resource Centre.

He stressed the need for accountability for money spent by the authorities.

“If we ensure every coin that is put aside for development is utilized, then we will have changed the lives of our people,” he said.

The CS was accompanied by Governor John Nyagarama and MPs Vincent Kemosi (West Mugirango), Samwel Arama (Nakuru West), Jerusha Momanyi (Nyamira), Janet Ongera (Kisii), Richard Onyoka (Kitutu Chache South) and Senator Okongo Omogeni.

Matiang’i urged all the leaders in the county to cooperate and unite the people for a common goal.

“As a community, we should not allow politics and unnecessary criticism to divide us, it is not good to waste time on gossips," he said.

