Official allowed to settle Sh1.4 million fraud case

A Kiambu court on Thursday gave a senior education officer accused of obtaining Sh 1.4 million by false pretences more time to settle the matter.

Senior principal magistrate Stella Atambo on Monday deferred plea taking until Thursday after Paul Njoroge, a subcounty education director in Meru, declined pleading to the fraud charge, saying the Kiambu court had no jurisdiction to handle his case.

The magistrate was to rule on whether to transfer the case from Kiambu to Thika as prayed by Njoroge.

But when the matter came up for ruling, the court was told Njoroge and the complainant, John Gichungu, had entered negotiation.

Njoroge's lawyer told the court his client had agreed to sell his land to the complainant for Sh 9.7 million.

The magistrate gave the parties until July 26 to finalise negotiations.

Njoroge is alleged to have obtained Sh 1.4 million from Gichungu by pretending he would sell him land in Thika.

When he appeared for the first time, Njoroge accused police of harassing him, a claim the prosecution denied.