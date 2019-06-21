Mama Sarah Obama admitted to Siaya hospital

Mama Sarah Obama was admitted to Siaya County Referral Hospital suffering from undisclosed ailment.

The grandmother of former US President Barack Obama was rushed to the facility on Tuesday evening after complaining of an ailment that was not revealed.

Her condition was kept secret from journalists and the curious public, with Siaya Health chief officer Owino Omondi declining to answer questions.

Only a handful of close family members were allowed to visit Sarah in hospital.

Siaya Governor Cornel Rasanga and his deputy Jame Okumbe led a team of top county officials to the hospital to visit the ailing grandmother.

A jovial Sarah told Rasanga she was dehydrated but her condition was stabilising following hospitalisation.

She regretted that the ailment had negatively affected the orphans and vulnerable children Mama Sarah Foundation sponsors.

“My orphans are hungry now and I want food from you the governor since I played a substantial role in getting votes for you,” she said.

Sarah told the governor she would be happy if he ferried her to Kogelo immediately she recovers.

Rasanga assured her of support for the foundation once she is discharged from hospital.