Koinange estate lawyers seek court protection

Four top city lawyers have dashed to court to stop their prosecution over alleged misappropriation of a client's Sh284 million held in trust.

Alice Wahome, Evans Monari, Justry Nyaberi and Beatrice Kariuki had been summoned to record statements over allegations of misappropriation of funds belonging to the estate of the late Mbiyu Koinange.

They have sued the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the Director of Public Prosecution, the Attorney General together with Eddah Mbiyu.

The lawyers dispute the figure quoted as client money. They said what was being held in trust is Sh166 million and not Sh284 million as alleged.

According to the lawyers, the matter of accounting was suspended pending the judgment but Eddah made a false complaint to police and even had articles published in media.

The lawyers say despite their good work of representing the estate of late Koinange over the years, they have learnt that the DCI has recommended to the DPP to order their arrest and prosecution.

"The petitioners are as such very apprehensive that the respondents may cause their arrest and charge within the seven days without any due regard to the succession cause presently in court and the harm on their stellar reputation for which they have toiled over several years of their respective illustrious careers," they say in suit papers.