Declare drug menace a national disaster

I start by congratulating NACADA for conducting this research. It was long overdue after the institution did a similar one when I was in charge.

The drug menace in the country is grave and should be declared a national disaster.

In fact, before children become involved, adults have been gravely ravaged. As the initial report showed, the drug exposure, even in secondary schools, is above 50 per cent.

It is my view that the government has been slow in implementing an intervention that could counter the tide of drug abuse.

Before leaving office as NACADA chairman I recommended the creation of a special force whose mandate would be to monitor drug abuse but this has not been implemented. The same fate also befell section 19 of the NACADA Act of 2012 requiring immediate confiscation of any vessel identified as carrying drugs into Kenya.

Besides, NACADA is also badly underfunded. Since retired President Mwai Kibaki injected over Sh1 billion into in around 2012, there has not been significant funding. The institution should also be transformed into a control agency, rather than campaign and sensitization outfit alone.

The causes of the present situation where even 4-year-old kindergarten kids are exposed to drugs and substance abuse rest on poor parenting. We have young mothers and fathers who won't mind their children having a puff to sooth them when crying and in the process getting them addicted.

Worse still, overindulging parents give birth to already hooked up children. Permissiveness is promoting the societal rot and urgent intervention is needed.

Part of the interventions can be provided by suppression and cutting demand.

The state just needs to implement the law to the letter to ensure suppliers of these drugs gets frustrated and quit the deadly business.

The other solution is ensuring that our public health infrastructure and public rehabs support recovering addicts.

The hospitals need to be fitted with the proper equipment and well-trained personnel.

We need to mainstream medically assisted therapy as compulsory for the addicts.

NACADA and the relevant institutions that help in the fight against drug abuse also need to be revitalized and men and women of integrity are handed leadership roles.

The former NACADA boss spoke to the Star