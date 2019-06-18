From poo to food: Kenyan toilet waste key for new animal feed

Kenyan farmer Victor Kyalo's chickens have doubled the number of eggs they are laying. The reason: Human excrement.

He is feeding them food from a Nairobi-based organics recycling company. Sanergy harvests waste from toilets it operates in a franchise network in Nairobi's sprawling slums and feeds it to fly larvae, which become high-quality animal feed.

Kyalo says his customers have noticed the difference in the past three weeks: yellower yolks and larger eggs.

"Before we were getting like five trays (of eggs) per day, but now we are getting 10," Kyalo said. "It’s kind of perfect for me."