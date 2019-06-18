Boards of lucrative state firms in dilemma over suspended CEOs

Boards of at least four strategic state firms are grappling with tough decisions over the future of suspended chief executive officers now facing graft charges.

Their dilemma is that suspended CEOs have running contracts.

The catch 22 scenario is also on whether they need to trigger their replacements or allow those in acting capacity to continue holding the briefs until the cases are concluded. The state entities are considered lucrative.

Apparently, there are claims of political interferences to delay the appointment of substantive CEOs until next year so that their terms do not overlap the 2022 polls.

The affected CEOs include Ken Tarus (Kenya Power), Geoffrey Mwangi (National Hospital Insurance Fund), Joe Sang' (Kenya Pipeline Company) and Atanas Maina (Kenya Railways).

Top Kenya Power managers on suspension - including Tarus - are said to have turned down a Sh200 million bargain deal with the utility firm to quit.

The rejection of the deal has triggered a standoff at KP leaving the board with limited options in its push to appoint substantive managers.

As per the law, all the suspended officials are innocent until proven guilty. They remain on half pay while on suspension until the cases are completed as boards cannot fire them.

Of the four CEOs, Mwangi's first three-year term ended in February while that of Sang' lapsed in April this year, meaning that the boards could move ahead to replace them.