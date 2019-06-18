Boards of lucrative state firms in dilemma over suspended CEOs

• Some politicians want the appointments delayed until next year so that their terms do not overlap the 2022 elections.
• But, as per the law, all the suspended officials are innocent until proven guilty.
Boards of at least four strategic state firms are grappling with tough decisions over the future of suspended chief executive officers now facing graft charges.
Their dilemma is that suspended CEOs have running contracts.
The catch 22 scenario is also on whether they need to trigger their replacements or allow those in acting capacity to continue holding the briefs until the cases are concluded. The state entities are considered lucrative.
Apparently, there are claims of political interferences to delay the appointment of substantive CEOs until next year so that their terms do not overlap the 2022 polls.
The affected CEOs include Ken Tarus (Kenya Power), Geoffrey Mwangi (National Hospital Insurance Fund), Joe Sang' (Kenya Pipeline Company) and Atanas Maina (Kenya Railways).
Top Kenya Power managers on suspension - including Tarus - are said to have turned down a Sh200 million bargain deal with the utility firm to quit.
The rejection of the deal has triggered a standoff at KP leaving the board with limited options in its push to appoint substantive managers.
As per the law, all the suspended officials are innocent until proven guilty. They remain on half pay while on suspension until the cases are completed as boards cannot fire them.
Of the four CEOs, Mwangi's first three-year term ended in February while that of Sang' lapsed in April this year, meaning that the boards could move ahead to replace them.
Mwangi was appointed on February 9, 2016, for three years while Sang was confirmed to the position on April 13, 2016.
Until they were charged in court, both Mwangi and Sang' were eligible for re-appointment for a further three years.
Nicodemus Odongo is the acting CEO at the NHIF following the board's decision to suspend Mwangi in November last year after his prosecution.
The board, chaired by Hannah Muriithi, sent Mwangi on forced leave until his case and that of another are concluded.
"The Board of Management of National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) has unanimously resolved to send the current chief executive officer Geoffrey Mwangi and the acting director, Finance and Investments Wilbert Kurgat on compulsory leave pending the consideration of the public officer’s case under the Public Service Commission Act, No. 10 of 2017,” the board said then.
Hudson Andambi is the acting MD at the Kenya Pipeline since the arrest and prosecution of Sang' last December, months to the end of his term.
The John Ngumi-chaired board is yet to advertise the position considered the hottest seat among public entities given the huge financial portfolio and strategic interests the parastatal runs.
"The board acknowledged Sang’s contribution during his tenure and welcomed his assurance of full cooperation during the transition,” Ngumi announced when the board named Andambi the acting MD.
At the KR, the board named Phillip Mainga the acting MD to take over from Maina in August last year.
Maina's second term had been renewed in 2017.
The railway position has morphed from a moribund one into a lucrative and strategic post following the introduction of the Standard Gauge Railway projects.
The SGR projects are running into billions of shillings in construction and management of cash windfalls associated with the compensations for land.
KP's Tarus still has a year before his contract at the power firm expires in July 2020.
He was suspended last year and engineer Jared Omondi Otieno appointed acting CEO.
There are reports Tarus and top officials battling court cases are said to have turned down a Sh200 million board deal to quit the company.
The board is said to be currently in a dilemma after Tarus rejected the offer, technically staying put on the company's payroll until his case is heard and determined.
The employment and labour laws allow suspended employees to be put on half salaries pending the conclusion of their cases.
In the deal designed to get rid of the arraigned managers including Tarus, the lowest paid employee would take home a cool Sh10 million.
Tarus was confirmed to the helm of the power utility firm on August 2, 2017, after the exit of Ben Chumo.
However, barely a year into office, Tarus was among 14 top officials of the power firm hounded out of office and charged over graft claims.
The corruption scandal involved the purchase of faulty transformers worth Sh4.5 billion.
They are all facing more than six counts, including committing economic crimes, abuse of office and conspiracy to defeat justice.