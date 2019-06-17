Prison wardens give 24-guard at Marmanet forest

The government has posted Kenya Prisons Service wardens to Marmanet forest to keep out herders.

The prisons service will also reforest the dilapidated forestland amid pressure by locals to be allowed to farm in it “to sustain the trees”.

Under the Greening Kenya campaign, prisons and the Kenya Forest Service among other partners at the weekend planted about 33,000 indigenous trees on about 100 acres.

The ministries of Interior, Public Works, Environment, and the UN Environment are part of the cause to restore Kenya’s threatened water catchments.

An additional 50,000 seedlings, including fruit trees and bamboo, were distributed to locals during the fairly-attended tree planting drive.

Interior CAS Patrick ole Ntutu, Correctional Services PS Zeinab Hussein, Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi, and Commissioner General of Prisons Wycliffe Ogalo led the occasion.

PS Hussein asked the Prison wardens, who will work with forest officers, to ensure no animals graze in the forest as they have usually destroyed trees hence defeating restoration efforts.

She said her department is keen on helping the government attain 10 per cent forest cover by 2022 as directed by President Uhuru Kenyatta in May.

“Owing to the cries about animals grazing here, we will fence the forest and have our officers patrol it day and night. Let us work together to conserve this water catchment,” Hussein said.

She said there was urgent need to mitigate cyclic droughts attributed to low acreage of forest cover countrywide, affecting farming.

Kenya Prisons has about 10 million tree seedlings, with 27 other stations expected to help raise 150 million seedlings in the next two years.

The mass seedlings are being produced in collaboration with the National Youth Service, and other agencies that have also established fuel woodlots.

Security officers say the animals come in droves, “not just 1,000 or 2,000 but herds on top of herds”, a situation CAS Ntutu said has to stop.

About 24,000 hectares of South Marmanet was under trees before it was invaded by settlers whose activities depleted the forest. However, Kwa Maina and Kwa Wanjiku were degazetted for settlement.

Residents want to practice Shamba System citing alleged successes in other areas where farmers were allocated an acre each to conserve.

Clement Gitau, a community forest association chairman, said the move would help end joblessness, hence cut down on activities that lead to deforestation of Marmanet.

“Farmers will conserve the trees as they raise potatoes. That way, even animals will not be allowed in the forest as no one would want their crops trampled on,” he said.

Ntutu said the government will hold talks with concerned agencies on how best to engage locals in the conservation efforts in line with their quest for adoption of a Shamba system.

“I agree we need to work together. This is a matter we will discuss as government so that our efforts to restore this forest are not in vain,” the CAS said, adding the 24-hour guard will with time be strengthened by other security agencies.

KFS deputy chief conservator Patrick Kariuki said the agency is excited about the restoration efforts as supported by the Prisons service.

He said the forestry service working with the county government has also set aside 120 hectares for tree planting this season.

Marmanet forest bloc was set aside as a water catchment in 1932, way earlier before the Aberdares, Samburu, Mau, and Mt Kenya blocs.

The government’s efforts have been slowed by settlers laying claims to sections of the gazette forests, some of whom claim to have unknowingly bought titled parcels.

The depletion of Marmanet, for instance, has caused water stress downstream subjecting the areas to constant conflicts – some instigated by cattle rustlers, over the resource.