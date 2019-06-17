Nairobi MCA suspended for 'demeaning' speaker's office

Nominated MCA Mary Arivitsa was on Thursday suspended for 30 plenary sittings for demeaning the office of the speaker.

She is pro-Speaker Elachi who was impeached by MCAs but reinstated by a court. MCAs still reject her.

This will be the second time within a year that Arivitsa has been suspended.

In February, she was sent home for 21 days for unethical conduct on September 25 last year when MCAs elected Chege Mwaura as the acting speaker.

She disrupted the assembly's proceedings by shouting and rolling on the floor.

The latet suspension follows Majority leader Abdi Hassan Guyo's statement on April 23 reporting alleged misconduct by Arivitsa during the County Assemblies Forum held in Kisumu.

As a result, the assembly's Power and Privilege committee led by chairman Naftali Mathenge held an eight-sitting inquiry and nine witnesses testified.

They included five MCAs, the peaker's bodyguard and three sergeants-at-arms.

An audio clip was presented as evidence.

"The committee found a strong inference can be made that the MCA acted in a manner to demean the office of the speaker," Mathenge said on Thursday.

He added, "The committee also finds that Arivitsa lied in her witness testimony that she did not attend the conference on that day contrary to irrefutable evidence on record that she did sign her attendance with sergeants-at-arms."