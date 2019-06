On May 27 our story 'Inside Syokimau's battle against air pollution', was accompanied by a photo of Syokimau estate.

We would like to clarify that it was not a photo of Endmor Steel Factory.

We also used a mugshot of a Denis Wahome who worked as Manager of Operations at the company between August 2014 and June 2016, and has since left the firm.

We apologise for any confusion caused by the photos.