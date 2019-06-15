Ex-Kenya Re official to serve three more years

The former Kenya Reinsurance Corporation finance director will now serve seven years in prison for crimes committed while in office.

His plea for a noncustodial sentence was rejected

A Milimani court on Friday added three more years to John Faustin Kinyua's sentence for fraudulently acquiring the corporation’s house in addition to the four years he is already serving for abuse of office.

Kinyua's co-accused Mary Njeri Kimingiwill pay a Sh1.5 million fine or serve 18 months in jail.

The former finance director was found guilty of acquiring the Sh24 million property in Karen. He has been serving a four-year term since early this year for abuse of office in a fraudulent sale of another house.

When chief magistrate Felix Kombo on Thursday jailed Kinyua for the additional years, he directed the Registrar of Lands to reverse ownership of the property to the corporation which he acquired in December 2005.

Kinyua was charged alongside Kimingi and her firm Rockhound properties which received the property without paying.

Kombo also found them guilty of receiving Sh132,504 claimed to be extra payment during the purchase of the house.

Kombo directed a law firm holding the cash to hand it over to Kenya Re in seven days.

The law firm received the cash as payment for drafting the sale agreement. Kimingi’s firm was to acquire the property but Kenya Re received zero payment despite the property being transferred to the firm.

Through his lawyer, Kinyua said the house was never registered under his name and he did not benefit from it.

He pleaded with the court to consider his age, 68, and reject a custodial sentence.

Kinyua said he suffers from high blood pressure and is asthmatic.

But state counsel Alexander Muteti dismissed the suggestion of a non-custodial sentence as a joke.

Muteti said Kenyans have a lot of expectations on people holding public offices.

“One of the Judiciary’s purposes is to restore public confidence in the war on corruption. For members of the public to hear someone was convicted of a corruption offence but walked home would erode public confidence in the Judiciary,” Muteti said.

Kimingi had sought a non-custodial sentence, saying she is a single mother of schoolchildren. But Muteti said although it is true she is a single mother, the law is blind.

(Edited by R.Wamochie)