Ouko disowns ANC audit report at the heart of Osotsi's expulsion

Auditor General Edward Ouko has disowned a key audit report at the heart of the expulsion of Amani National Congress nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi.
In a letter obtained by the Star, Ouko has distanced his office from a report ANC claimed was authored by the Auditor General, and whose strength was the basis of disciplinary action against the lawmaker.
In March this year, ANC, which is led by former presidential candidate Musalia Mudavadi, said it was parting ways with the firebrand legislator it accuses of embezzlement of party funds.
The decision to expel Osotsi was linked to the audit of the party’s funds during the last elections, which indicated Sh56 million could not be accounted for.
A management response signed by Kennedy Mwaniki on behalf of Ouko implicated Osotsi and nominated Senator Petronila Were, who were the party secretary-general and executive director respectively.
The matter has since become a subject of investigations by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations. The duo recorded statements last year.
But in a letter dated Monday this week and addressed to Osotsi’s lawyer Anyanga Malala, Ouko dissociated himself from the purported audit report escalating further the confusion in ANC.
“The attachment is signed for me by a Mr Kennedy Mwaniki. This attachment is unofficial as an audit report. Constitutionally, an audit report can be quoted only if it bears the signature of the Auditor General,” Ouko said in the letter.
“I am, therefore, a stranger to the above-quoted report.”
Malala had on June 7 written to the office of Auditor General to confirm the authenticity of the audit report.
“We request that you confirm the authenticity of the management letter to the Secretary-General Amani National Congress Party and dated September 21, 2018. Additionally, please confirm whether your office undertook such an exercise,” read part of Malala's letter.
Contacted, ANC Secretary General Barack Muluka defended the audit report disputing the authenticity of Ouko’s June 10 letter, adding that the purported Ouko’s letter is manufactured.
“It is obviously a fake document; I am in touch with the office of the Attorney General and I can even share with you a copy of the interim report that I have received from the office of Auditor General,” Muluka said by phone.
ANC had written to the Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu notifying her of Osotsi’s expulsion from the party.
Muluka had also notified National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi and Clerk Michael Sialai of its decision to kick out the MP from the august House.