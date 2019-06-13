Ouko disowns ANC audit report at the heart of Osotsi's expulsion

Auditor General Edward Ouko has disowned a key audit report at the heart of the expulsion of Amani National Congress nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi.

In a letter obtained by the Star, Ouko has distanced his office from a report ANC claimed was authored by the Auditor General, and whose strength was the basis of disciplinary action against the lawmaker.

In March this year, ANC, which is led by former presidential candidate Musalia Mudavadi, said it was parting ways with the firebrand legislator it accuses of embezzlement of party funds.

The decision to expel Osotsi was linked to the audit of the party’s funds during the last elections, which indicated Sh56 million could not be accounted for.

A management response signed by Kennedy Mwaniki on behalf of Ouko implicated Osotsi and nominated Senator Petronila Were, who were the party secretary-general and executive director respectively.

The matter has since become a subject of investigations by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations. The duo recorded statements last year.

But in a letter dated Monday this week and addressed to Osotsi’s lawyer Anyanga Malala, Ouko dissociated himself from the purported audit report escalating further the confusion in ANC.

“The attachment is signed for me by a Mr Kennedy Mwaniki. This attachment is unofficial as an audit report. Constitutionally, an audit report can be quoted only if it bears the signature of the Auditor General,” Ouko said in the letter.

“I am, therefore, a stranger to the above-quoted report.”