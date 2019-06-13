10 shortlisted to replace sacked IEBC boss Chiloba

A candidate who emerged top during interviews for IEBC commissioners is one of the 10 shortlisted to replace sacked CEO Ezra Chiloba.

In 2016, Zephania Okeyo Aura scored 80 per cent in the interviews, making him the top candidate but he never got the job.

Okeyo is back and will be interviewed on June 24. Only this time he is keen to be the CEO.

Other candidates shortlisted to replace Chiloba who was fired in October 2018 are deputy CEO Marjan Marijan, Dr Mabonga Joel Lusweti, Nakitari Okuku, Kioko Kimali, Nancy Kariuki and Dr Murigi Muthoni.

The list is completed by Dr Benjamin Tarus, Mwasi Kerubo and Khalid Billow.

Before sacking, Chiloba was sent on leave in April last year to pave way for an audit of the procurement for election materials.

The suspension of Chiloba who captured the attention of the country during the August 2017 general election jolted IEBC, resulting in the resignation of three commissioners Paul Kurgat, Margaret Mwachanya and then vice chairperson Connie Maina.

The electoral agency, chaired by Wafula Chebukati, received applications from 97 Kenyans two of whose applications were not considered as they were received outside the deadline.

On Tuesday, Chebukati said absence of a substantive CEO was not affecting operations.

“We have an acting CEO and commission secretary and all our programs are going on well,” he said.