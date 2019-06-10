Homa Bay to install WI-FI in Sh117.9m new market

More than 900 traders who relocated from the site of a Sh117.9 million market construction project in Homa Bay town have been assured getting new stalls.

Homa Bay Deputy Governor Hamilton Orata said the traders will be given priority in distribution of more than 1000 stalls in the ongoing construction of a modern market in the town.

Orata who was accompanied by the County Secretary Isaiah Ogwe said the remaining over 400 stalls will be distributed to traders who did not have stalls in the market.

“We’ll give priority to traders who had stalls in the market before this construction began. The remaining stalls will be distributed to other traders based in a fair criterion,” Orata said.

Speaking during a supervision mission in the project construction site on Sunday, the deputy governor said the market will be constructed to meet the modern status.

It will have bathrooms, toilets, packing lot for boda boda riders and other facilities which enhance recreational activities.

Orata said the county will install a free Wifi for residents surf the internet free of charge.

“The market would be part of a recreational facility other than for business alone. Residents who are technology savvy will get free wifi in the market,” Orata said.

He also assure youths of getting jobs in the construction. He challenged the youth to seek jobs in the construction site to enable them improve their wellbeing.

“We have agreed with the contractor that Homa Bay residents will be given priority in providing labour for construction of the market,” Orata added.

The ongoing construction is undertaken in partnership between Homa Bay County Government and the World Bank.

The tender was awarded a construction a Chinese construction company called Danaff Kenya Co. Ltd.

The project is expected to create conducive environment for traders to undertake their business activities.