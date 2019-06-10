Body of student in latrine 'planted', police say

It is possible a Form 2 student at Don Bosco Secondary School in Nyamira was killed elsewhere and his body dumped in a toilet in the school, police say.

County police commander Catherine Mugwe said the body was 'planted' at the scene where it was found.

She said investigation into the matter is still under way.

“It is possible the body was got from elsewhere and dumped at the site because a body can not stay for that long at the scene without giving out a bad smell as the school was still on,” she said.

On Monday last week at around 5pm, a security guard at the school, David Nyambane Onsongo, sensed a foul smell emanating from a latrine.

He said he noticed one of the latrines was locked from inside and when he peeped he saw a body lying on the floor.

Police, DCI from Keroka police station and education officers visited the scene of the decomposing body whose hands were tied.

Police said the body had visible injuries and a mosquito net was hanging on the roof of the latrine. The body was moved to a private morgue at in Keroka.

School principal Samuel Mabeya had reported that Form Two student Wycliffe Okio, 16, had gone missing from the school since May 19.

In his report to the police, Mabeya said he only came to learn of the disappearance 12 days later from the class teacher.

The principal later called the father, Robinson Mayeka, and informed him that the son had gone missing from the school.

Addressing the media at the school last Thursday, the father blamed the school.

"This is a lie that my son died in the pit latrine. The school administration must explain how he died. The Ministry of Education and that of Interior must come and tell us on who killed my son," he said.

Masaba North subcounty police commander Walter Abondo said they had recorded a number of statements and would make arrests once they get a clear lead into the death.