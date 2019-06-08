Student killed, two others injured in Kisii motorbike accident

A secondary student died while two others sustained serious injuries after the motorbike they were were riding crashed into a school bus in Nyamache, Kisii County.

Three Suguta Girls Boarding students were returning home from half-term when the motorbike they were riding on rammed into Mobamba High School bus transporting students to a sports event.

The Saturday morning accident occurred at Ekona ya Mathew area, 200 metres from Nyamache town.

The other two students and the rider sustained leg injuries and were rushed to the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital for advanced treatment.

The body of the student was taken to Nyamache Sub-County Hospital morgue.

Sub- County Police Chief Stephen Ibara said the rider had overloaded and was speeding when they collided with the bus.

" The rider appeared to had been speeding when he rammed into the oncoming bus. The bus driver attempted to swerve off to his side to avoid hitting them but it was too late," Obara said.

A pair of shoes belonging to the deceased were still at the scene when the Star visited the scene.

Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital boss Dr Enock Ondari said the injured are still being attended to at the facility.

"They appear to have multiple injuries in the chest and other body parts and we are doing our best to attend to them," he said.