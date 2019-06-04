Two in court over DNA test on office affair child

Two men, one woman, a child and claims of a workplace affair have made a court case fit for Hollywood drama.

It all started in February 2014, when Mr X met and started an intimate relationship with a female colleague.

The woman did not inform Mr X that she was married. The relationship culminated into her conceiving a baby in December 2014. During her pregnancy, Mr X supported her and upon determining the baby’s gender, they agreed to give the child a Pokot name.

He offered the woman both financial and moral support during the birth of the baby and thereafter.

At the end of her maternity leave, Mr X said they agreed she would pursue her master’s degree course for which he paid. He also furnished her house.

However, in March 2017, her attitude towards Mr X changed. He discovered that she had moved in with another man whom we will call Mr Y.

Upon further inquiry, Mr X discovered that the woman and Mr Y were married but had separated before they resolved their differences and resumed living together.

Consequently, Mr X stopped visiting the woman but requested access to the baby, a request she ignored. It was this state of affairs that led to the institution of the Children Case in Mavoko in which Mr X insisted that he was the biological father of the baby.

He filed an application before Mavoko court and orally requested for a DNA test which was agreed to by the magistrate. The DNA test was opposed by the woman who said it will amount to a breach of the minor’s rights to privacy.

On her part, the woman contends that Mr X was just an intruder into her family who is abusing the court process to further his ill motives and selfishness to breach the peace and harmony in the family.