Lamu gives 16,000 families NHIF cards

The Lamu government yesterday distributed 16,870 NHIF cards to poor families.

The drive took place in Lamu town.

About 20,000 poor and vulnerable families in Lamu are being targeted in the programme.

Governor Fahim Twaha aims to eliminate the cost barrier to the access of Universal Health Coverage.

The entire drive will cost Sh120 million. So far, Sh101 million has gone into processing the current number of families into the programme.

More than 500 drug addicts are among those who have benefitted from the free NHIF enrolment.

The addicts will use the card to access free rehabilitation services at the newly launched Lamu Rehabilitation Centre in Hindi, Lamu West.

Speaking during the distribution of the cards at the Mkunguni Square, Deputy Governor Abdulhakim Aboud said the move ushers in a ray of hope for poor residents who have been struggling to access medical care.

Aboud said their administration is working towards the realisation of the three pillars of UHC. It includes equity in access to health services, access to affordable healthcare and protection against the financial risk for the most vulnerable through health financing.

He said the initiative is a response to providing the assurance that the much-needed health services can be available, affordable and of good quality. The cards for the remaining 3,130 families will be launched soon to bring the number to the planned target of 20,000, he said.

in all hospitals, dispensaries

Services covered by the card include outpatient services like consultation, laboratory, investigations, day care procedures, drugs and dispensation, physiotherapy services and immunisation.

Others are inpatient services like maternal care, reproductive health services such as family planning, dialysis, all surgical procedures, emergency road evacuation services, radiology imaging services, including X-Rays, CT scan and cancer treatment.

Lamu UHC coordinator Abdulaziz Mwendwa said the cards can be used in all hospitals and dispensaries in the region. He praised the move, saying it is long overdue as many residents can barely afford to sustain their day to day needs let alone medical care.

“It’s a big relief for these families. Now they can rest easy knowing they can also access some the services which seem out of reach for many,” Mwendwa said.

Shumra Salim, a gastric cancer patient, said she can take comfort in knowing she can access some of her medication in the region as opposed to when she had to travel to Mombasa.

“I have been assured that some of my cancer medication and treatment can be done here using this card. Of course, things like chemotherapy are not happening yet but I am glad the programme considered cancer patients like me,” Shumra said.