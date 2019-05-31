Magistrate extends Waititu's no-arrest order

A Kiambu magistrate who controversially issued anticipatory orders against the arrest of besieged Governor Ferdinand Waititu on Thursday extended the order until June 19 for further direction.

At the same time, principal magistrate Bryan Khaemba disqualified himself from the case and directed the same to be mentioned before chief magistrate Patricia Gichohi.

When the matter came up for mention, the court heard that Waititu, who was present, has throughout complied with the orders by reporting with his lawyers before EACC investigators.

Khaemba might find himself in trouble following a complaint by the anti-graft agency to his employer.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission said on Wednesday that Khaemba issued the orders while on sick leave, demonstrating that he could be having an interest in the Waitutu case.

The EACC has petitioned the Judicial Service Commission to investigate him for possible gross misconduct.

On May 23, Khaemba granted Waititu and county Finance chief Faith Njeri Sh500,000 bail, which critics viewed as a blow to the fight against corruption. Among other the directives Khaemba issued was that Waititu should be escorted to EACC by his counsel and also to cooperate with investigators.

"The commission has received credible information that the said Khaemba was on leave and that he only appeared at the court to hear the application. He thereafter left the station [after granting bail] to proceed with his sick leave,” EACC chief executive officer Twalib Mbarak said in a letter to the JSC.

He went on, “That the magistrate broke his leave, if indeed true, to come and attend to a specific matter when there were other judicial officers who could have handled it may be an indicator that he had an interest.”

