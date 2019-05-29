Probe on Sh1bn Kenya Power fraud case ends

The prosecution has been allowed to close the investigation file on Kenya Power employees who allegedly infiltrated the firm’s billing system to steal Sh1 billion.

When the case came up before senior Kiambu principal magistrate Stella Atambo yesterday, the prosecution said the probe is concluded and that the detectives want the file closed.

Five IT department employees are already suspended and the DCI has sought warrants to search their houses.

The detectives had 30 days to conduct investigations.

On the spotlight are the pre-paid tokens and the postpaid bills, which the tech-savvy employees are said to have manipulated to divert the corporation’s revenue into their pockets.

The employees are said to have connived to generate extra tokens or create loopholes that facilitated the sale of genuine tokens in the black market.

They were said to be able to generate tokens which were sold cheaply to third-parties.

The suspects – most of them from the IT department – allegedly tampered with the integrated customer management system to alter bills by lowering them.

Investigators claimed the staff were financially rewarded for assisting in “clearing the system and generating pre-paid tokens".

Inflated customer bills and variation of quantities of pre-paid tokens have in the past caused a public uproar.

Prosecutor Christine Mbevi had earlier informed the court that detectives were probing a case of conspiracy to defraud the company by the said members of staff.

The court heard that the workers embezzled Sh1 billion by manipulating the company's integrated customer management system.

“It is believed the five mentioned staff abused their special rights as IT experts in the integrated customer management system to fraudulently embezzle funds that belong to the company,” Mbevi told the court.

The five workers allegedly logged into the system remotely, during odd hours and away from the office, to manipulate bills in favour of some customers.