Isiolo told to stop demolishing 250 trader’s kiosks

Isiolo county government has been stopped from demolishing 250 kiosks.

Land and environment court Lady Justice Lucy Mbugua stopped the exercise until a petition by 21 traders of Isiolo Township is heard and determined.

Through lawyer Kiogora Mugambi, the petitioners have sued Isiolo Municipality, Isiolo Municipal Board Manager and County government of Isiolo.

“A conservatory order is is hereby issued restraining the respondents whether by themselves, their servants, agents and or any other person acting through the the respondents from demolishing and or evicting the petitioners from the 250 kiosks within Isiolo town CBD that were legally put up in 2016,” the order states.

The traders were ordered to serve the parties before the case hearing date on July 17 this year.

The 250 kiosks, located in Isiolo Central Business District were constructed in May, 2016.

Isiolo Municipality manager Halake Dadacha had ordered for removal of the kiosks, which he termed as illegal.

Dadacha had issued the petitioners, a 21-day notice to relocate their kiosks to pave way for the development and construction and upgrading of urban access roads.

He served them on May 17, 2019 through letters.