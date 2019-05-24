Court directs Omtatah to serve MPs through press

Activist Okiya Omtatah will serve all the 416 MPs through the press in a case where he has sued them for illegally allocating themselves Sh250,000 monthly house allowance.

Omtatah told court he won’t be able to serve all the MPs in person as is usually the case because of their numbers.

“Your honour, it will be very difficult for me to serve all the over 400 MPs in person, so I am asking the court to allow me to serve through the press,” Omtatah said.

Justice James Makau allowed his request noting that to serve each MP is a difficult task that may take long.

He directed the activist to serve the MPs though an advertisement that should be put up in two daily newspapers of countrywide circulation.

The case will be mentioned on June 11 for hearing of the notice of motion and any further directions of the court.

Omtatah has challenged the house allowances given to MPs and wants court to stop all payment to them arguing they are against the law.

The activist has also sued Parliamentary Service Commission, Parliament and the Speakers of both Houses accusing them of breaking the law in allowing payment of the money to the MPs.

He argues that PSC and Parliament have no power in law to determine salaries of MPs.

Omtatah argues that unless the court stops the illegal payments, taxpayers will be exposed to loss of huge sums of money.

He argues the lawmakers unlawful house allowances would cost taxpayers Sh1.2 billion annually if not stopped.

"The PSC and Parliament have no capacity in law to determine the salaries and remuneration of MPs, so the payments are unconstitutional and therefore null and void," Omtatah says.

He says the case is urgent since the PSC has already began paying the allowances .

Omtatah says it is wrong and unlawful for MPs to get monthly house allowances when they already have a Sh20 million mortgage.

Each of the 416 MPs received Sh2.25 million over and above their monthly pay in April being the backdated amount for the contentious allowance.

Last week, The Salaries and Remuneration Commission faulted PSC for allowing the payment.