Athi River landowners' demo causes gridlock on Mombasa road

Property owners demanding compensation for land acquired for dual carriageway blocked Mombasa road at Athi River for about an hour on Thursday.

The protestors moved to the road after a brief meeting with their leaders and blocked the highway with boulders and burning tyres.

A few traffic police officers were overpowered and chased away.

The property of the more than 300 people was on the second Athi River–Machakos dual carriageway turn-off. They have waited for compensation for more than two years.

They said they were demonstrating against Kenya National Highways Authority for the delay in the processing their payment.

The demo blocked the section of the road and caused a major traffic jam on a five-kilometre stretch both ways.

By the time anti-riot officers arrived from Athi River police station, the demonstrators had already left after promising to make another impromptu disruption soon.

The National Land Commission assessed the property and published their findings in Kenya Gazette notices 9536 of September 29, and 11424 of November 17, 2017, the leaders of the group said.

Group chairman Daniel Mageto explained that his members accepted the offer given by NLC after the assessment.

The NLC had promised to compensate landowners and those with business structures at rates between Sh100, 000 to Sh100 million to individuals.

A total of Sh1.5 billion was to be paid out but NLC has not done so.

“Unfortunately, there have not been payments made to the affected persons of Gimu, despite several meetings between us, NLC and Kenha to deliberate on our payments,” Mageto said.

In a letter dated January 11, addressed to the chairman of NLC and Kenha director general, and copied to CS Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development and CS Ministry of Transport, the group claimed NLC committed to pay them two weeks from June 29, 2018.

The letter cited Kenha representative Paul Omondi as having confirmed that the money was to be transferred to NLC account to compensate them in two weeks.

It was not possible to reach Omondi on his cellphone so that he could provide more light on the plight of the Athi River landowners.

The affected area covers close to 1.5 km and the those seeking compensation have vowed that the project will not continue until residents of Gimu have been fully compensated.

Kenha spokesman Charles Njogu confirmed that some 291 people whose property had been captured on Kenha’s digital maps would be paid along with 117 others who were not captured on digital maps.

“The problem is our cash uptake from the Treasury. As you know, the Treasury releases funds for particular projects, we have nothing but to wait,” Njogu said.

The residents claimed that some of those waiting to be compensated had taken loans from banking institutions and used their land titles as collateral.

Richard Mutiso, a land consultant in Athi River, said many people have suffered a loss of business and cannot relocate elsewhere because they have not been compensated.