Senator Olekina lost Sh200,000 to Facebook con

Narok Senator Ledama Olekina lost Sh200, 000 to a fake Facebook trader on March 3.

The senator saw a post on Facebook made by the trader who claimed to provide dairy farming services and building cowsheds.

According to court documents, Olekina called the phone number provided on Pensmart Facebook page and spoke to a Njoroge who gave him a different phone number where he was to be reached.

Njoroge informed the senator that he was not always in the office and to be reached, Oledama should use the given number.

The senator met with the trader at a location Njoroge claimed was his office where they discussed business before leaving for Olekina’s home in Narok. He showed him where he wanted a cowshed built in his home.

After settling on a total cost of Sh320, 000 the two agreed that the work would start immediately. The senator offered to pay a down payment of Sh200, 000.

After two weeks, however, no work had started and Njoroge had gone missing. Many attempts to reach him proved futile but when he was reached, he made more empty promises.

The senator reported the matter to the police. After a short while, Njoroge refunded Sh50, 000 to the senator confirming that he was unable to deliver but the rest of the cash had been used on costs for the project.

Police arrested the trader, Pensmart CEO Peter Njoroge Nyondo, and arraigned him in court yesterday where he faced charges of obtaining money by false presence.

According to the charges, on March 3, 2019 at Eoro Ekure in Narok county, the accused with intent to defraud obtained from the Narok senator Sh200, 000 by pretending he was in a position to construct for him a cowshed at his farm.

Appearing before Milimani chief magistrate Francis Andayi, Njoroge denied the charges. He urged the court to release him on reasonable bail terms as he is the sole bread winner of his family.

Andayi ordered the accused person to be released on Sh 150,000 cash bail.

The case will be mentioned July 1.