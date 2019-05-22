Duale denies plot to impeach Matiang'i

National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale has denied claims of a plot to impeach Interior CS Fred Matiang'i.

Duale on Wednesday said the claims were nothing but hot air, adding that the war on graft was being politicised.

Minority Leader John Mbadi had accused allies of Deputy President William Ruto of plotting to impeach Matiang’I and his Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho on grounds that their office was being used to undermine Ruto’s presidential bid.

Mbadi said Matiang’i had become a target following the recent revelations of the fake gold scam.

He said two Jubilee MPs – one from South Rift and another from Murang'a – had been tasked by the Tanga Tanga team to collect signatures to initiate the removal of Matiang'i from office.

He claimed the MPs were seeking to use the presence of security officers at a gold den in Kileleshwa as a basis of pursuing a charge of gross misconduct against the CS.

But Duale on Wednesday said, "As the Leader of the Majority in this House, I want to categorically state there are no plans or any process to impeach any minister, including Matiangi."

Duale accused his Minority counterpart John Mbadi of politicising the war on graft.

He urged Mbadi to allow the DCI and other agencies to investigate the alleged fake gold scam.

"Let us not politicise corruption and let's not involve the names of civil servants who cannot defend themselves,” he said.

He said he is the coordinator of business functions and therefore he cannot allow any Minister impeached.

“So what is being said is neither here nor there, there is no body impeaching Matiang'i," he maintained.

He added, "Mbadi doesn't have the numbers to defend ministers. It is Jubilee that I represent that will defend any other minister, including Matiang'i, if any impeachment is brought against him".

Duale further lauded the DCI for unearthing mega scams including fake currency and gold.

He said they will not allow any member of Jubilee party to use politics or anything else to bring an impeachment.

The process of impeachment is well documented. Threshold for removing a state officer is not a walk in the park. So if people want to impeach others in rallies then that is okay. But that is outside the precincts of parliament,” he said.