ACK official charged with sacco fraud

An Anglican Church of Kenya official was yesterday charged with defrauding a church sacco.

Mary Kadheu Nzoma is accused of committing the offence on diverse dates in 2018 at Ukristo wa Anglican Sacco in Kawangware, Nairobi.

She committed the offence with others who are already charged in the same court.

Nzoma on Tuesday pleaded not guilty before Kibera senior resident magistrate Esther Boke.

According to the documents in court, the accused and top officials of the sacco conspired to defraud the organisation by issuing cheques to persons and organisations who never provided any services.

The documents show an audit was done and a report submitted to the Director of Criminal Investigations in Dagoretti subcounty.

The documents showed that the accused with others who were already charged in the same court issued cheques on different dates.

On August 30, 2018, they issued a cheque for Sh 1.8 million to Library Motor Limited. On April 4, 2018, they issued another for Sh860,000 to Rehab Wairimu Gachahu, mother of the treasurer. On April 19, 2018 they issued a cheque for Sh971,000 to Peninah Wanjiru, wife to the treasurer, among other transactions.

Prosecutor Kinuthia Njenga opposed Nzoma's application for bail and asked court to allow her case to be consolidated with that of the sacco officials.

He requested that the case be heard on July 17. The magistrate set the hearing for July 19.