EXPERT COMMENT

There is a need to increase sanctions for corruption cases. The punishment for corruption in Kenya is currently very lenient.

Public officers who have looted public funds and build empires are walking scot-free when millions of Kenyans are wallowing in poverty.

The country must adopt tough measures to further deter theft of tax payers’ money, abuse of office and corrupt practices in public service so that money stolen taxpayers funds is recovered.

Without the recovery of the assets accrued from crime, the country will not manage to win the war on corruption.

The government must ensure that the Asset Recovery Agency is well equipped with the necessary technical and financial capacity to recover looted public funds some of which are stashed far afield.

The country must enforce criminalisation of illicit enrichment of public officials with a lot of emphasis on asset recovery.

The criminalisation must ensure harsh incarceration and confiscation of assets, in situations where public employees have funds or assets that are not compatible with their income as public employees or other licit sources.

This measure would ensure that public officials do not escape liability when it is not possible to prove that specific acts of corruption were committed by the official.

The idea is that, in situations where it is not possible to prove the crime of corruption, the fact that the public official acquired considerable wealth, absolutely incompatible with his or her income and not supported by reasonable licit sources, can lead to accountability.

Kenyans must push back against the influence of powerful economic actors both in government and without as well as their political benefactors in order to safeguard the public interest.

The measures must eliminate some of the practices such as illegal campaign contributions to politicians who, if elected, are expected to reciprocate by awarding government contracts and taking kickbacks.

Politicians are abetting graft through their demands for kickbacks.

The measures must speed up criminal proceedings, ensure the confidentiality of whistle-blowers, extend the statute of limitations and enhance asset confiscation capabilities.

The country must fight for new rules to make politicians more accountable, especially illegal campaign contributions, and to reduce the incentives for corrupt payoffs.

The International Centre for Policy and Conflict (ICPC), Executive Director, spoke to the Star