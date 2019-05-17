Private security guards demand higher salary, house allowance

Security guards have demanded a review of their salaries and allowances, failing which they have threatened to go on strike.

They said their salaries are below what the government recommends, and have called on their regulator, the Private Security Regulatory Authority, to intervene.

Addressing the press in Nairobi on Friday, Kenya National Private security workers union secretary general Isaac Andabwa said guards have been 'duped' by their employers on house allowances.

They now want a lasting wage negotiation from their employers, adding that the minimum wage has become irrelevant compared to the high cost of living.

“We are saying no to minimum wage. Guards are also a playing vital role in this country. We want a living wage for our workers,” Andabwa said.

They said their house allowance, which is Sh1, 500 per guard, is too low.

On January 15 2018, the Labour and relation court ruled that the salary for day guards should be Sh14, 866 gross (basic of Shs12, 927 and house allowance of Sh1.939) while night guards would be paid Sh16, 585 (basic of Sh14, 421 and house allowance of Sh2, 163).

The union secretary general has however said that some companies are paying their guards as low as Sh8,000 per month with house allowance of Sh1, 500.

They said that guards reside in houses where they pay rents of not less than Sh5,000 every month.

They now want Labour CS Ukur Yatani and Private Security Regulatory Authority boss Fazul Mohammed to address their grievances before 21 days or they will go on strike.

They issued the strike notice on May 7.

Andabwa has also added that private guards are ready to use arms properly, saying they do not need to undergo vigorous training.

“Sisi tunasema, tukipewa tools of threats, tutafanya vizuri kuliko polisi,” he said.

This loosely translates to, "We would manage arms better than the police if required to."

They have also asked the Inspector General of Police to come up with a trauma centre which can address social issues which are affecting the police officers.