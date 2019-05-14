Fourteen suspects of electronic fraud charged afresh

Fourteen people have been charged with electronic fraud amounting to over Sh135 million from the National Bank of Kenya through hacking into the bank system.

All the accused persons denied fresh charges before Kiambu senior principal magistrate Stella Atambo who ordered each of them to remain on their previous cash bail of Sh500,000 pending hearing of the case on July 18.

The accused among them Grace Wanjku Kamau, Abdikarim Yussuf Abdi, Ahmed Mohamed Hassan, John Munala Seka, John Gitonga Kamara, Paul Njoroge Nng'ang'a, Patrick Wafula Shakaba, Brayan Okombo Onjula and Titus Mwinzi Muthama pleaded not guilty. The cases were consolidated.

They are charged with conspiring to steal over Sh 135.4 million from the National Bank of Kenya. They are among 131 other suspects whom DCI George Kinoti has been pursuing in connection with electronic fraud.

They were earlier brought to court separately after presenting themselves to DCI offices after learning they were being sought by detectives.

They are also facing others charges of stealing Sh2 million from National Bank, handling the same stolen money and conspiracy to steal Sh135,402,700 on diverse dates between December 18 and 20 last year at an unknown place.

They are further accused of electronic fraud in that they fraudulently and with intent to steal, altered data in a computer system namely NBK Database by altering 49 clients' accounts thereby causing the bank a loss of Sh6,982,623.

DCI Kinoti has so far obtained arrest warrants issued by Kiambu courts for 79 wanted suspects, while the remaining 52 issued by Nairobi's Milimani courts.

This followed application by the prosecution that the suspects are still at large.

DCI has also requested members of the public who may have any information about their whereabouts.

They have provided the following numbers +254 772 627 435, 020 334 3412,(+254)20-2861097."