Ex-judiciary staff in Sh80m theft case put on their defence

Five former senior judicial employees and eight others accused of stealing more Sh80 million have a case to answer, a magistrate ruled on Monday.

When the case came up for ruling, trial magistrate Roseline Oganyo said the prosecution had proved the case to warrant all the suspects to be put on their defence.

Former Judiciary staffers Duncan Bokele, Ruth Murraya, Joab Ooko, Boru Mole and Benjamin Nzioka are accused of conspiring to steal Sh80,013,302 from their employer on September 14, 2013.

They are jointly charged with eight traders Henry Achoka, Fredrick Mweni, Bennect Omollo, Martin Murriria, Reuben Kirongothi, Ann Mwangi, Nancy Mwangi and Christine Wambugha.

Achoka and Mweni are separately charged with attempting to steal Sh1 million at CFC Stanbic Bank on Kenyatta Avenue in Nairobi on September 17, 2013 jointly with others not before the court.

They are also charged with presenting a forged notification of payment for the phantom company to CFC Stanbic Bank branch manager Peter Kinyanjui.

Bokele is charged with stealing Sh1.2 million, the property of Judiciary at Barclays Bank Development House branch in Nairobi. He is also accused of stealing Sh250,000, the property of the Judiciary at Barclays Bank Queensway branch in Nairobi falsified transactions.

Muriria is accused of stealing more Sh3.9 million at Diamond Trust Bank, while Kirogothi is separately accused of stealing more Sh6.6 million at CFC Stanbic Bank Ruaraka branch in Nairobi. The hearing of defence will start on June 3.