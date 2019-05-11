Njeru: I will serve all lawyers in JSC

Former Ipoa chairman Macharia Njeru was on Thursday evening elected LSK male representative in the Judicial Service Commission.

He garnered 2,738 votes against Prof Tom Ojienda's 2,545 votes.

Njeru told the Star on Friday he was happy with the support he received from the voters. “I'm excited that lawyers were able to accept my manifesto and I look forward to serving them and delivering what I promised."

He lauded the IEBC for the smooth election and promised to deliver.

Njeru said he will serve lawyers with respect and ensure dignity and respect are restored.

In his manifesto, he promised to work towards having a first-class Judiciary, timely adjudication of cases, independence of the Judiciary, transparency and a well funded Judiciary.

Njeru will serve for five years.

The other candidate was Charles Mong'are Ongoto. Gathii Irungu withdrew from the race.

According to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, there were 10,186 registered voters.

The voting started at 8.30am and ended at 5pm. Presiding officers then left for the main tallying centre at the LSK secretariat in Lavington where the winner was announced.

Former Attorney General Githu Muigai and legislators Otiende Amolo, Mutula Kilonzo Junior, TJ Kajwang and Jennifer Shamalla were among the voters.

Ojienda is the immediate former LSK representative to the JSC.