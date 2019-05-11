90% of Dandora Stadium complete

The new Dandora Stadium is 90 per cent complete.

The facility being built by the county government will have a new police station next to it.

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai and head of Flying Squad Musa Yego will launch the police station. Nairobi Governor Mike is Sonko expected to open the stadium by August.

During the launch of the stadium, there will be a match by local teams to pave the way for the big teams that will participate in the countywide Governor Sonko football tournament, which is scheduled to start in August.

The stadium will help reduce insecurity in the area notorious for muggings, violent robberies and kidnappings, Sonko said.

"We are confident the many idle youth in the area will use the facility to develop their sporting skills and take them away from idleness which is the most dangerous thing," said Sonko.

Dandora Community Justice Centre coordinator Wilfred Olang' said the stadium initiative will promote talent and keep youth busy.

"Maybe it will keep youth away from crime too," said Olang'.

Media personality and sport enthusiast Carol Radull lauded the stadium initiative.

She said the county government is headed in the right direction.

"Mike Sonko and his team are headed in the right direction here. And three more will be built in the next year or so in Kangemi, Kibra and Jacaranda. Every county needs this," tweeted football analyst Radull.

Olang' said the new police station at Dandora will also play a major role in reducing crime in the area.

There is only one police station in Dandora, which residents say is overwhelmed.

"The new police station will also bring services closer to the people from areas Three, Five and Four," said Olang'.

The new Dandora Stadium will have notable features like artificial turf, seats, a gym centre, modern stalls, floodlights and CCTVs.

The Sonko administration will also construct three other modern sports facilities in Jacaranda grounds (Embakasi East), Kihumbuini (Westlands), and Kariokor (Starehe). Plans are also underway to renovate City Stadium and Woodley grounds in Kibra.