Present missing vehicle records for inspection by June- NTSA

• Those unaccounted for include 469 civilian motor vehicles, 178 trailers, tractors and three-wheelers.
• The owners are to present their vehicles for inspection at the nearest NTSA Motor vehicle inspection centre by June 5, 2019.
The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) on Tuesday released a report on the critical registration details of motor vehicles that are missing in their records.
The director general called for the owners of the vehicles to present their vehicles for inspection at the nearest NTSA Motor vehicle inspection centre by June 5, 2019.
It has also requested for the original and copy of the certificate of registration (Logbook), importation documents, national ID and KRA PIN certificate, and any other document to prove ownership to be submitted.
The report shows 469 civilian motor vehicles and 178 trailers, tractors, three wheelers and heavy machinery that are currently unaccounted for.