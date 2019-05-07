Electronic banking fraud cases to be consolidated

A magistrate has given the prosecution until May 9 to consolidate criminal cases against 14 suspects linked to electronic banking fraud.

When the cases came up for consolidation before Kiambu senior principal Teresia Nyang'ena, defence lawyers opposed the prosecution's application. The lawyers said the trial will take more time.

But the magistrate said the DPP has the mandate to consolidate any case at any stage. She however, directed the prosecution to consolidate the case before fixing the hearing date.

Senior state counsel Stella Bosibori told the court that the prosecution was ready to consolidate cases against 14 accused persons.

The suspects are Grace Wanjku Kamau, Abdikarim Yussuf Abdi, Ahmed Mohamed Hassan, John Munala Seka,John Gitonga Kamara and Paul Njoroge Ng'ang'a.

Others are Patrick Wafula Shakaba, Brayan Okombo Onjula and Titus Mwinzi Muthama.

They are charged with conspiring to steal more than Sh135.4 million from the National Bank of Kenya.

The 14 are among 131 other suspects who the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti is pursuing in connection with banking electronic fraud through hacking.

They were earlier taken to court separately after presenting themselves to the DCI's office after learning they were being sought by detectives. .

Each of them are out on Sh1 million bond with an alternative of cash bail of Sh 500,000.

They are also facing others charges of stealing Sh2 million from the National Bank of Kenya, handling the same stolen money and conspiracy to steal Sh 131,402,700 between December 18 and 20, 2018, at an unknown place.

They are further accused of electronic fraud in that he fraudulently and with intent to steal altered data in a computer system of NBK data base by altering 49 clients' accounts, thereby, causing loss of Sh6,982,623 from bank.

DCI Kinoti has obtained arrest warrants issued by Kiambu courts for 79 wanted suspects, while the rest were given by Nairobi's Milimani courts.

This followed an application by prosecution that the suspects are still at large and that detectives wanted arrest warrants circulated in police stations countrywide.

The DCI has also requested members of the public who may have any information about their whereabouts to contact DCI – ECCU Section or at your nearest Police Station. You can also call or sms +254772627435,0203343412,(+254)20-2861097."

Edited by Pamela Wanambisi