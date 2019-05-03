Man charged with killing his mother

A man was yesterday charged with killing his mother after he accused her of sidelining him in family matters and interfering with his life

Evans Mackenzie is accused of committing the offence on March 24 in Riruta Dagoreti in Nairobi.

He was arraigned before Kibera senior resident magistrate Jane Kamau.

The prosecution said the accused went home with petrol and confronted his mother Lilian Aketch Atieno. He also accused her of interfering with his freedom.

He allegedly used the petrol to severely burn his mother and causing her bodily harm resulting in her demise.

The prosecution alleged the mother sustained serious injuries and was taken to Kenyatta National Hospital. She died on April 26.

The prosecution said the injuries were so severe that Atieno was placed in the Intensive Care Unit for some days but later succumbed to the burns.

Yesterday, the detectives investigating the matter requested the court to be allowed to detain the suspect at Kabete police station for 10 more days to complete investigations.

They said that more evidence was required before the charges.

The prosecution confirmed the request and said that the suspect may run away due to seriousness of the matter hence the need to detain him.

On his defense he told court that he needed urgent treatment as he was burned in the process too.

Senior Resident Magistrate Jane Kamau ruled that the suspect be detained for 10 more days for enough investigations to be done before he appears back to face the charges.

She ruled that the matter was very sensitive that it required the seriousness it deserves.

“I therefore direct that the accused be detained at Riruta police station for detectives to complete their investigation,” she ordered.

The Magistrate also directed the suspect to be escorted by police to the hospital for treatment

Magistrate Kamau directed that the matter be mention on May 13