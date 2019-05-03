DPP to review lawyer Nyakundi's manslaughter charge

A Kiambu court has allowed DPP Noordin Haji to withdraw a manslaughter case against lawyer Assa Nyakundi for review of the police file.

Senior principal magistrate Teresia Nyangena granted the application by senior state counsel Stella Bosibori that she had instructions from the DPP to withdraw the case against Nyakundi who took a plea of not guilty on April 26.

Bosibori informed the court the purpose of the withdrawal was to enable the DPP review police file before making a final decision.

Nyakundi is accused of killing his son Joseph Bogonko on March 17 in Nairobi. The city lawyer is out on a Sh300,000 bail, which he was granted by the same court after he pleaded not guilty to manslaughter.

The withdrawal of the manslaughter case against lawyer Nyakundi comes after DCI George Kinoti and the DPP recalled all the investigation files and interdicted two senior detectives to salvage a case they believe has the hallmarks of a cover-up.

Detectives are waiting for the Government Chemist to determine the content of a mystery drink found in the car driven by lawyer Nyakundi on the day he allegedly shot his son.

Nyakundi's wife and other family members have been listed as state witnesses.