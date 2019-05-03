ANC row: Osotsi must write to request for dialogue - Muluka

ANC is still waiting for nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi to officially request for dialogue, party secretary general Barrack Muluka said on Friday.

He said they will respond after receiving communication from the MP.

“We haven’t heard from him as a party. We have read about his new stunts in the media. We are waiting for him to write to us as he should have done, and we shall respond appropriately,” Muluka told the Star on the phone.

Osotsi on Thursday made a surprise about turn over his hard stance on ANC party leadership and said he is ready for dialogue. He said the retreat was not a sign of cowardice.

Speaking to the press in Nairobi, Osotsi said he will not appeal Tuesday’s High Court verdict that endorsed the party’s earlier position to remove him as secretary general.

“I want to extend an olive branch to anyone in the party who has perceived my seeking justice to mean undermining the leadership. Our party, Amani, stands for peace and in this era of handshake, we need to be tolerant with each other and exercise utmost respect for each other’s choice of justice,” he said.

But Muluka said Osotsi must demonstrate remorsefulness in his communication to the party, not issue threats. He said the MP stands expelled from the party.

“When he writes, we shall table his letter in the right forums of the party, and we hope he does that without threatening us because instead of threats, he will better go back to courts,” Muluka said.

“We have taken a decision and there are many things Osotsi got wrong and if he is indeed remorseful, he should show it in his communication to us.”

The party expelled Osotsi last month on grounds of misconduct. The MP moved to court to overturn the decision, but lost.

Sources told the Star the party forwarded Tuesday’s court ruling to the Clerk of the National Assembly to back up its earlier communicating seeking strip him off his position as a nominated MP.

Osotsi then threatened to kick ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi out of the party, saying he owns it.

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala on Thursday said he will broker truce between Mudavadi and Osotsi.