21 million register for Huduma Namba

More than 21 million Kenyans have registered for Huduma Namba.

It was launched 29 days ago and will end on May 17. Everyone six years of age and above is supposed to register.

ICT Principal Secretary Jerome Ochieng announced the numbers yesterday the Kenya School of Government. He attended the Presidential Digital Talent Cohort 3 graduation.

Ochieng said the efforts of the graduates have resulted in a high turnout.

"I must appreciate the efforts of you guys working on the Huduma Namba programme. You have made it a success, especially at the grassroots level," Ochieng said.

About 230 interns were deployed at the ICT support services.

Ochieng urged Kenyans to hurry up and register.

"You can register from anywhere. So it is not about the region but the data, about the Kenyan citizens and population," he said.

The PS also said the government will know what to do if the number does not reach 45 million, Kenya's estimated population. Small children are not registered, however.

On April 19, President Kenyatta sought to allay fears of data privacy breaches. He said the National Integrated Identity Management System guards the integrity of the government’s data better than the manual system.

Some 327 out of 400 cohort interns graduated. The others had found jobs or returned to school.

The program admits recent ICT and engineering graduates for one year's on-the-job training and work experience.

Since its implementation by President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2015, 900 interns have graduated.

Also in attendance were Katherine Getao, CEO; Njoroge Mungai, chairman of the ICT authority; and Eunice Kariuki, director of partnership and innovation in the ICT authority.