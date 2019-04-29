Kimilili MP sues Matiang'i over withdrawal of his gun

Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa wants the High Court to order the suspension of the confiscation of his gun by the secretary of Firearms Licensing Board.

The MP, who is associated with the Tanga Tanga movement allied to Deputy President William Ruto, also wants the Interior ministry to be barred from withdrawing his security detail.

Barasa claims he went to the Firearms Licensing Board on Thursday to renew his licence when his gun was taken away.

“I was forced to surrender the firearm at Kilimani Police station the same day which I did. The gun had 12 rounds of ammunition.”

The legislator has sued Interior CS Fred Matangi and the secretary of the Firearms Licensing Board.

In an application filed at the High Court through lawyer Danstan Omari, Barasa says, “It is my earnest opinion that the reasons for the refusal to renew my firearm and further confiscate my firearm are politically motivated and a bid to exert influence and pressure against me.”

He is apprehensive that the actions taken by the Board are symptomatic of the political conflicts he has faced with Matiang’i.

“It is my apprehension that unless Matiang’i is so restrained by the court, he shall use and continue to use his office to exert political and personal pressure on me and withdraw my security, leaving me even further exposed than his ministry’s actions have already done.”

He says has been vetted and cleared multiple times and has never been nor is he currently accused of any violations of use of the firearm under the Firearm Act.

“The MP is apprehensive that the secretary of Firearms Licensing Board shall continue to neglect, refuse and fail to renew his firearms certificate and continue to retain his firearm unless the court sees it fit to intervene,” the application says.

Barasa says he fears for his life, arguing that the move to withdraw his gun could put his life in danger because he has been receiving consistent and current threats to his life from unknown assailants.

In January this year, the MP was a victim of armed robbery along Mombasa Road and according to him, he would not have survived the ordeal if he was not armed.

He is apprehensive that unknown superiors at the Ministry of Interior are using the office of the firearms board and are intent on using the National Police Service to exert undue influence on him.

He was issued with a firearms certificate on April 26, last year.

“I would like to state for the record that I have never misused the firearm and have always complied with any and all requirement to having the firearm including but not limited to submitting myself for vetting twice in 2018 especially when the President ordered all gun owners to submit themselves for the second round of vetting,” the application says.