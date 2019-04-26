Eliud Kipchoge on freedom, simplicity and power of the mind

Eliud Kipchoge's eyes light up. He points to an electric blue band he is wearing on his wrist, where four simple words are written.

"No human is limited."

It could sound like an inane Instagram post from a social media influencer. Coming from the greatest marathon runner of all time it feels anything but.

At the Berlin Marathon last September, Kipchoge set a new world record of two hours, one minute and 39 seconds, an incredible run that took 78 seconds off the previous best. It was the biggest single improvement for over 50 years.

Such a seismic step forward was no surprise. The Kenyan 34-year-old had served notice of his capabilities on 6 May 2017 when he ran 2:00:25 in Monza as part of Nike's Breaking2 project.

Nobody in history has gone closer to breaking the magical two-hour barrier.

That time is not considered a world best because pacemakers who could swap in and out were used, but while the record books have ignored it, the world at large could not possibly turn a blind eye.