Swazuri's long Easter ends after Sh12 million bail

Former NLC chairman Muhammad Swazuri and 10 of his co-accused were yesterday released on bail after spending the long Easter weekend in remand prison.

The bail ranges from Sh1.5 million to Sh12 million depending on the number of counts and the amount alleged to have been misused. Swazuri is among the suspects expected to pay the highest bail.

Swazuri, former colleagues Salome Munubi (director valuation and taxation), Toma Chavangi and advocate Catherine Chege will pay Sh12 million bail or alternatively deposit a Sh30 million bond each as they appear in more than one count. Also, the cash lost is over Sh50 million.

Others facing similar offences but cash lost below Sh50 million will pay Sh6 million bail or Sh15 million bond.

Those freed on Sh1.5 million bail are those without additional charges.

Swazuri and co-accused were last Thursday charged in connection with compensation for land at Mombasa Port Area Development.

The others include former commissioner Emma Njogu, Lilian Keverenge, Francis Mugo (director of finance and administration), Samuel Muturi, Evahmary Gathondu, Michael Onyango Oloo and Sostenah Taracha.

It is alleged that between January 11, 2017, and December 5, 2017, they jointly conspired to fraudulently pay Sh109,769,363 for the purported compulsory acquisition of land from Tornado Carriers Limited for the Kenya National Highways Authority.