Court reinstates sacked Nandi county official

A Nandi county executive sacked for alleged mismanagement of funds has been reinstated by a court.

The Employment and Labour Relations Court reversed the decision pending the full hearing of the petition filed by Valentine Chumo.

Lawyer Katunga Mbuvi termed her dismissal "pure witch hunt".

He said Chumo had been forced to account for alleged misappropriation touching on a bursary report for April 2018, when she was in the Tourism, Culture and Social Welfare Department.

"The county executive committee member for the Department of Education and Vocational Training was Stanley Bariech, who had adamantly refused to hand over to the petitioner and the governor is aware [of that]," Mbuvi told the court.

Mbuvi said Chumo would have no knowledge or information regarding the welfare and operation of the Department of Education and Vocational Training before September 17, 2018, when she was transferred.

Logically, there was no way she could have updated the county assembly committee on issues she was not aware of, he said.

"To her, this is open malice, a witch hunt and a well-calculated move to unlawfully remove her from office," Mbuvi said.

The court heard that the county assembly committee released a report on March 31, 2019, recommending Chumo's removal from office for mismanagement of Education and Vocation funds.

Mbuvi said she was never accorded any response to the issue and the committee members knew very well that she was not the accounting officer at the department at the time the alleged offence took place.

The report was adopted on April 11, 2019, and gave her seven days to move out of office.

"It is a witch-hunt contrary to labour laws and practices," Mbuvi said.

Justice Linet Ndolo set the hearing for May 13.