Adede told to serve DCI with court documents

The man behind the Sh2 billion fake currency seized at Barclays Bank in Nairobi has been directed to serve the DCI with court papers in a case in which he is challenging his prosecution.

Justice Pauline Nyamweya said Eric Adede should serve the DCI, the Director of Public Prosecutions and Barclays Bank of Kenya in the next two days ahead of the hearing on Wednesday next week.

Adede filed the case at the High court last week seeking to suspend the decision of the DCI to charge him.

Adede was arrested alongside Mohamed Azaz alias Ahmed Shah, Elizabeth Muthoni and Irene Wairimu in a raid at Barclays Bank, Queensway Branch in Nairobi.

On March 27, the four were charged with conspiring to defraud businessman Muriithi Materi Mbuthia of Sh20 million at the bank's Queensway branch on March 19 while pretending to be investors.

Adede faced another count of being in possession of fake $20 million. Adede is out on a Sh2 million bond or a cash bail of Sh1 million. His co-accused were granted a Sh300,000 bond or cash bail of Sh200,000 each.

Through lawyer Martin Oloo, Adede said he is the owner of the box held at Barclays Bank Queensway branch containing $20,067,900 in 100-dollar domination among other items.

He has accused the DCI of is illegally holding the money that does not form part of the charges in the criminal case.

He contends that the box held at Barclays Bank contained genuine US dollars as supported by the signed inventory drawn by the investigations and Adede.

“I have been holder of the box at Barclays since 25 November 2017. The said sums of money do not form part of the charges against Adede in the criminal case. DCI is only using me to boost his public profile,” Adede says.

“DCI is using the said sums of money and alleging it to be fake, a fact he knows to be untrue, to publicly boost the profile of his office and embarrass me in media briefings,” he adds.

Adede vied for the Homa Bay Town constituency seat in 2017 but lost in the ODM primaries to Peter Kaluma.

He also vied for chairmanship of Gor Mahia Football Club against advocate Ambrose Rachier in 2014. He was floored by Rachier who had held the position since 2008.