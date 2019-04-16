KITCHEN CLOSED

Cholera claims staffer, sickens seven at Nairobi Hospital

Saffer from catering department died Tuesday morning

In Summary

• One staffer dies Tuesday morning, five others admitted

• Hospital kitchen closed as investigations launched

The hospital./FILE
The hospital./FILE

A catering staff member at Nairobi National Hospital has died of cholera.

Seven other employees are ill and the hospital kitchen has been closed.

A hospital source told the Star that the employee died on Tuesday morning after a short illness.

 

The source, who requested anonymity, said the staff member appeared to be healthy on the previous day but fell sick on Tuesday morning while on duty.

"As we speak, it has been confirmed. I have just seen him at the morgue and it's so sad," the source said.

The hospital however dismissed claims that it was experiencing an outbreak.

In a statement the management said the hospital had admitted several cases following an upsurge in the county.

"We have had several cases admitted in our hospital, unfortunately we had eight staff members affected," the statement read.

"There is no outbreak of Cholera in the hospital..... no patient is at risk and we are continuously monitoring."

Last month, the Nairobi County Health department raised the alarm over a cholera outbreak.

 

Health director Lucia Koyio directed referral hospitals to reactivate their treatment units.

The death and more illnesses come barely a month after the Star reported that residents in Nairobi, Machakos and Kajiado counties are consuming contaminated water.

They might also have been exposed to contaminated water, leading to an unprecedented increase in diarrhea and other water-borne diseases, including cholera.

MORE:

Dirty, sickening water spreads disease in three counties

Lab tests by the Star have established high levels of bacteria.
News
3 weeks ago

Outbreak: 14 cholera cases reported in Nairobi

Tests carried out on patients in various city hospitals tested positive.
Counties
2 weeks ago
by PATRICK VIDIJA Photo Journalist
News
16 April 2019 - 11:15
Updated 16 April 2019 - 13:45

Most Popular

  1. Halt corrective surgery for intersex children — task force
    8h ago News

  2. Stop killing for love, Kenyans on Twitter say
    12m ago News

  3. Raila warns against appetite for foreign loans
    32m ago News

  4. Diabetes drug may prevent,slow kidney disease
    1h ago Lifestyle

  5. Back me in 2022, Oparanya tells Raila and Ruto
    1h ago News

Latest Videos
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES