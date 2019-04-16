Cholera claims staffer, sickens seven at Nairobi Hospital

A catering staff member at Nairobi National Hospital has died of cholera.

Seven other employees are ill and the hospital kitchen has been closed.

A hospital source told the Star that the employee died on Tuesday morning after a short illness.

The source, who requested anonymity, said the staff member appeared to be healthy on the previous day but fell sick on Tuesday morning while on duty.

"As we speak, it has been confirmed. I have just seen him at the morgue and it's so sad," the source said.

The hospital however dismissed claims that it was experiencing an outbreak.

In a statement the management said the hospital had admitted several cases following an upsurge in the county.

"We have had several cases admitted in our hospital, unfortunately we had eight staff members affected," the statement read.

"There is no outbreak of Cholera in the hospital..... no patient is at risk and we are continuously monitoring."

Last month, the Nairobi County Health department raised the alarm over a cholera outbreak.

Health director Lucia Koyio directed referral hospitals to reactivate their treatment units.

The death and more illnesses come barely a month after the Star reported that residents in Nairobi, Machakos and Kajiado counties are consuming contaminated water.

They might also have been exposed to contaminated water, leading to an unprecedented increase in diarrhea and other water-borne diseases, including cholera.