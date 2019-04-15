INVESTIGATIONS

Kinuthia detained 14 days to allow probe into Ivy's killing

In Summary

• Magistrate orders Kinuthia be held at the Naiberi police station until April 30th when he will be brought back to court.

• Defence wants time to have suspect treated for injuries he sustained after being attacked by an irate mob.

Naftali Kinuthia at the Eldoret High Court on Monday, April 15, 2019.
Naftali Kinuthia at the Eldoret High Court on Monday, April 15, 2019.
Image: MATHEWS NDANYI

A court in Eldoret on Monday allowed police to hold Naftali Kinuthia for 14 days.

The order was issued to facilitate completion of investigations into the killing of Moi University medical student Ivy Wangechi.

Senior Resident Magistrate Nichodemus Moseti made the order after Kinuthia was presented to court to face charges over the killing.

He ordered that Kinuthia be held at the Naiberi police station until April 30th when he will be brought back to court.

Senior Deputy Director of Public Prosecution Fredah Mwanzia told the court that they needed time to have Kinuthia complete recording of his statement on the incident.

"He was admitted to hospital since the incident and we have not had time for him to complete recording his statement," Mwanzia told the court.

Naftali Kinuthia is escorted outside the Eldoret High Court by police officers on Monday, April 15, 2019.
Naftali Kinuthia is escorted outside the Eldoret High Court by police officers on Monday, April 15, 2019.
Image: MATHEWS NDANYI

She said they had taken samples from the suspect and the deceased for testing at the government chemist.

Mwanzia also said Kinuthia was yet to undergo necessary mental tests.

Kinuthia's lawyer Mbiu Kamau told the court that they also needed time to have the suspect treated for injuries he sustained after being attacked by an irate mob.

"He has complained of headache and chest pains and needs to be treated before he can be charged," Kamau said.

 

He said Kinuthia needed to be in a state where he will understand the charges he will be facing in connection with the killing of Ivy.

The court ordered that he be taken for treatment at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital.

More: 

We're really sorry, Kinuthia's father apologises over Ivy's murder

Ivy will be buried on Thursday and George says they will send elders to the funeral.
News
4 hours ago

Mother speaks of 'sweetest Ivy'

Family condemns bloggers for creating a slay queen they do not know
News
14 hours ago

Why I killed Ivy Wangechi, suspected killer tells police

He stated that he had invested money and emotions on Ivy but did not get what he wanted in return.
News
4 days ago
by MATHEWS NDANYI
Rift Valley
15 April 2019 - 13:59

Most Popular

  1. Kinuthia detained 14 days to allow probe into Ivy's killing
    1h ago Rift Valley

  2. Matiangi, Kibicho plotting against Ruto - Sudi
    2h ago Rift Valley

  3. Sorry, Kinuthia's father apologises over Ivy's murder
    4h ago Rift Valley

  4. Men with beards carry more germs than dogs -study
    33m ago News

  5. (PHOTOS) Stairs Jesus climbed before crucifixion unveiled
    1h ago World

Latest Videos
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES