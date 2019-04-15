Kinuthia detained 14 days to allow probe into Ivy's killing

A court in Eldoret on Monday allowed police to hold Naftali Kinuthia for 14 days.

The order was issued to facilitate completion of investigations into the killing of Moi University medical student Ivy Wangechi.

Senior Resident Magistrate Nichodemus Moseti made the order after Kinuthia was presented to court to face charges over the killing.

He ordered that Kinuthia be held at the Naiberi police station until April 30th when he will be brought back to court.

Senior Deputy Director of Public Prosecution Fredah Mwanzia told the court that they needed time to have Kinuthia complete recording of his statement on the incident.

"He was admitted to hospital since the incident and we have not had time for him to complete recording his statement," Mwanzia told the court.