UhuRuto, Raila return to Kisumu for senators' summit

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto will next week attend the fourth edition of Senators and MCAs legislative summit in Kisumu town.

Opposition chief Raila Odinga will also address the April 15-18 summit.

This year’s theme will be accelerating devolution; assessing the progress and addressing the gaps in policy and legislation.

President Uhuru Kenyatta will officially open the Summit on Monday with a keynote address before conferring state commendation to County Assembly Speakers.

On Tuesday, NASA leader Raila will give his address before DP Ruto presides over the closing ceremony the following day.

Topics like oversight and wastage of public resources in the devolved units are expected to dominate the deliberations.

County Assemblies have been in the past accused of doing little in oversighting county bosses and in some cases are angling for county projects in their jurisdictions.

This will be the second time the three leaders will be sharing a podium in the area perceived to be opposition bedrock.

The last time they were in the lakeside city, the President was launching the Universal Health Care in Kisumu and the multi-billion Ahero interchange project.

The Sh 3.9 billion UHF programme was also launched in Nyeri, Isiolo and Machakos counties on a pilot basis.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i will talk about policy implementation and modalities for conducting the first population census under devolved system of government.

Senate speaker Kenneth Lusaka, Cabinet Secretaries Henry Rotich (Treasury), Eugene Wamalwa (Devolution), Controller of Budget Agnes Odhiambo and Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission boss Wafula Chebukati are also among key speakers during the four-day summit.

On Thursday, Senate deputy Speaker Kindiki Kithure and majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen urged Senators to create time for the event being custodians of Counties.

Murkomen had earlier moved a 31-day adjournment motion to allow the Senators to attend the conference and their constituents.

The House will reconvene on May 14.

“I appeal to all Senators to attend this important event, we believe we are going to have fruitful engagement with our colleagues in County Assemblies as we think through what has happened in the last one year as far as matters of devolution is concerned,” said Murkomen.