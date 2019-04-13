Kenya lobbying for UN Security Council slot

Kenya has started lobbying for a non-permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council for the 2021-22 term.

The international campaign for the powerful UNSC will be launched in June ahead of elections in September during the 74th session of United Nations General Assembly.

Kenya has been a non-permanent member of the council twice in 1973-1974 and 1997-1998.

The UNSC comprises five permanent members with veto powers, namely, France, Russia, China, UK and the US. Five of the 10 non-permanent member slots are shared between Asian and African countries.

Kenya intends to use a counter-terrorism conference to further mobilise support.

Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka met the Under-Secretary General of the UN Office for Counter-Terrorism Vladimir Voronkov who confirmed UN Secretary General António Guterres will attend the high-level conference in Nairobi in June.

Lusaka and Voronkov met at the ongoing 140th General Assembly of the IPU in Doha, Qatar.

Lusaka said Kenya looks forward to contributing to the strengthening of the international community’s counter-terrorism efforts by hosting the global conference.

“As a country, we are honoured to set the stage for strengthening international cooperation to combat the evolving global threat of terrorism,” said Lusaka.

“The unfortunate terror attack in New Zealand reminds us that terrorism has no face, religion or country. Such cowardly acts only cement our resolve to eradicating the menace and that is why as a country we are confident that – granted the opportunity – our contribution to the UNSC would be solid.”

Voronkov lauded Kenya's efforts in counter-terrorism and contribution to regional peace.

“Kenya’s commitment on this front makes it the most favoured host for the conference and we are optimistic of the highest level of participation from your Government,” the UN Under-Secretary General said.

Last year, the Cabinet approved a campaign strategy to lobby UN members states for the UNSC seat.