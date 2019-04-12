Bomet police recover stolen vehicle

Security officers in Bomet have seized a vehicle suspected to have been stolen in Nakuru on Tuesday and driven towards Bomet.

The Mitsubishi Canter KBV 749E had been abandoned next to Nyangores River, a few kilometers from Bomet town.

Bomet Central subcounty police commander Geoffrey Walumbe on Thursday said his officers swung into action following a tip-off. They recovered the vehicle and towed it to the station.

Walumbe told the press in his office the vehicle's doors were unlocked and it had no occupants. The car had a tracking system that made it possible to monitor it. The car is registered under Nakuru Press Shop limited.

“We got a signal over the theft of a vehicle in Nakuru East on Tuesday. Immediately it was located in town, we mobilised our officers who mounted the search and found it along the highway next to a river,” Walumbe said.

The police boss said they have notified officers in Nakuru and are now waiting for the owner to explain how it was stolen.

The incident comes in the wake of increasing cases of car thefts in the region. Proboxes are the most targeted. One was recently stolen at Kapkoros. Two suspects have been arrested and charged in court.

Walumbe told car owners to be careful by installing anti-theft security systems. He said although police are making every effort to safeguard property, residents should not be negligent.

"We are trying our best to provide security but we want people to be careful because we cannot go to their homes to provide security," he said.

Walumbe said security systems have made it easier for stolen cars to be recovered.

