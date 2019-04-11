'DON'T TAKE CREDIT'

Kalonzo tells off Jubilee leaders claiming Wiper victory

He also warns ODM against hurling insults and disrespecting his party

In Summary

• Mawathe says ODM should never have petitioned as his 2017 win was genuine

• Orange party secretary general accused of getting personal and tribal during campaigns 

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka
'WHEN SLAPPED, YOU HUMBLE YOURSELF': Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka

Opposition leader Kalonzo Musyoka has told off a section of Jubilee politicians laying claim to Wiper Democratic Movement's victory in Embakasi South by-election. 

Wiper's Julius Mawathe garnered 21,628 votes against ODM’s Irshad Sumra who had 7,988 votes. 

“This was a Wiper win. Some people are now trying to claim this victory and they should stop,” Kalonzo said. 

He cautioned ODM to stop issuing threats and called for an end to sibling rivalry between Wiper and the orange party.

“It is not healthy to hurl insults at each other. Unapopigwa kofi unavumilia (when slapped, you should humble yourself),” he said. 

He said protesting against the ill-treatment by ODM would show weakness but noted that his MPs had the right to express their displeasure.

The former vice-president said there were better strategies of dealing a blow to ODM, saying the defeat in the Embakasi South was one way of embarrassing them. 

“We are ready to work with them. If they continue (issuing threats), we shall shame and embarrass them,” he said.

But even as Kalonzo remained diplomatic, his lieutenants asked the Raila Odinga-led ODM to desist from hurling insults at Wiper.

Mavoko MP Patrick Makau said they will no longer tolerate disrespect from the party (ODM). 

“We have seen insults hurled at us by ODM. It will not be business as usual going forward. We shall only respect parties that respect us. This is a warning shot we are firing,” he said at the Wiper Democratic Movement headquarters in Nairobi.

Makau accused the Nasa affiliate of “unnecessarily forcing them into a by-election. “It was unfortunate a coalition partner had to take us through all this." 

Mawathe said ODM should not have petitioned the court over his  2017 victory in the first place as he had defeated Sumra fairly. 

He accused ODM secretary general Edwin Sifuna of getting too personal and tribal during the campaigns.

“Sifuna told me Nairobi was not a place for me to contest and that I should go to Ukamambani. He is doing a disservice to his party,” he said. 

(Edited by R.Wamochie)

by GIDEON KETER Political Reporter
News
11 April 2019 - 18:34

